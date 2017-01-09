Hockey training camp

KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team coach Khwaja Junaid has said that a large number of defenders and several goalkeepers had been called for training to strengthen the defence, which has been weak in international tournaments.

As many as 74 players have been called for the training camp, which starts from January 12 in Karachi.

He said that Pakistan had to play World Cup qualifying round in London in June this year. “We wanted that before this event we build up a team strong in all departments so that we could qualify for the World Cup 2018 easily,” Junaid told ‘The News’. Pakistan failed to qualify for the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympics.

“By having 26 defenders and eight goalkeepers in the camp, we want to test all our talent,” he added.

Strong foreign teams have not been willing to visit Pakistan, he said.

PHF has arranged New Zealand and Australia tours in March to prepare the team for the World Cup qualifying round in London to address the issue of lack of international experience.

Pakistan hockey team will also participate in Sultan Azlan Shah tournament in April.

Pakistan will play five test matches against New Zealand and participate in a four-nation tournament in Australia.

Pakistan senior and junior teams have been losing matches because of the poor performances of goalkeepers and defenders.

PHF has called players for the camp on the basis of their performance in the recently held national championship. It has also called participants of junior hockey team’s training camp.

