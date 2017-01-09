LONDON: Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged the club’s board to recognise the extent of his rebuilding job by backing him in the transfer market after Saturday’s FA Cup exit at home to Leicester City.

Everton let slip a one-goal lead at Goodison Park with Nigerian striker Ahmed Musa’s second-half brace enough to condemn the Merseyside club to a 2-1 third round defeat and the likelihood of another season without silverware.

“I know what we need to change and if everyone opens their eyes maybe we will get further on our improvement as a team,” Koeman told British media.

“Because that’s really what we need and that’s all about what happens this month.”

Everton have been linked with Manchester United duo Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin, and Koeman has made it clear to his employers where the team needs to strengthen.

