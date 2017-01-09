MADRID: Antoine Griezmann scored his first league goal in more than three months as Atletico Madrid won 2-0 at Eibar, while Sevilla beat Real Sociedad 4-0 away thanks to a hat-trick from Wissam Ben Yedder.

Real lead with 40 points and Sevilla are second with 36, two more than Barcelona. Atletico’s win took them fourth with 31.

Sevilla bounced back from their 3-0 King’s Cup defeat at Real Madrid by thrashing Real Sociedad thanks to a masterclass from Ben Yedder, who struck his first hat-trick in La Liga and provided an assist.

The French striker pounced when Sociedad goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli spilled Franco Vazquez’s shot to open the scoring in the 25th minute and four minutes later got the second by latching onto a knockdown from Vazquez to round the helpless Rulli.

Ben Yedder, a summer signing from Toulouse, set up Pablo Sarabia for the third goal in the 73rd minute before completing his treble ten minutes later.

France international Griezmann ended his La Liga goal drought by netting Atletico’s second goal against Eibar, gliding forward and playing a pass with compatriot Kevin Gameiro before blasting into the net in the 74th minute.

Saul Niguez had broken the deadlock on a freezing cold pitch in the 54th minute by glancing in a Filipe Luis cross following a short corner routine.

Atletico withstood plenty of pressure from the home side after netting the first goal and sealed the points with Griezmann’s first league strike since he scored against Valencia on October 2.

“It was a difficult game in a difficult ground, we gave everything. We struggled to get into the game at first but we were much better in the second half,” Griezmann said.

“We showed what people expect of Atleti, we were strong at the back and defended with 11 men and took advantage of the few chances we created.”

