Plymouth hold Liverpool youngsters, Giroud rescues Arsenal

LONDON: Liverpool face the prospect of a tricky FA Cup third-round replay against Plymouth Argyle after they were held to a 0-0 draw at Anfield on Sunday.

The sides met for the first time in any competition since April 1962 and although the Premier League team dominated possession and had the majority of the chances, they were unable to find the net.

Plymouth, who are second in fourth-tier League Two, will now host the seven-time winners at Home Park in south-west England later this month.

It will add to a congested January for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, whose team also have a two-legged League Cup semi-final against Southampton to contend with.

After a hectic festive period, Klopp decided to rest many of his first-choice players as he made 10 changes from the 2-2 draw at Sunderland in the Premier League.

He ended up naming the youngest team in Liverpool’s history, with an average age of 21 years and 296 days, which included a first start for teenage striker Ben Woodburn.

The 17-year-old became Liverpool’s youngest ever goalscorer in a League Cup victory over Leeds United in November.

He drew the first save out of Plymouth goalkeeper Luke McCormick with a low toe-poke from close range after clever play by Emre Can.

Divock Origi had the ball in the net for the Reds moments later after he brought down a high ball, but the Belgium international was deemed to have fouled Plymouth defender Gary Miller.

Liverpool controlled the play against a side 68 places below them in the English football pyramid, but the visitors were organised and reached the break on level terms.

Plymouth, backed by 8,500 vocal fans who had made a near 600-mile (965-kilometre) round trip to Merseyside, finally managed a shot on target 10 minutes into the second half.

But Graham Carey’s speculative free-kick was comfortably saved by Loris Karius.

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva, handed the armband by Klopp, brought a save from McCormick with an equally audacious effort from outside the box moments later.

Anfield started to grow restless and Klopp responded shortly after the hour mark with the introduction of Daniel Sturridge for Can.

The striker’s first act was to whistle a low shot just the wrong side of the post following a Liverpool counter-attack.

Shortly after he lifted a dangerous ball into the area, with Sheyi Ojo not quite able to apply the decisive touch.

On Saturday, third-tier Millwall pulled off a huge shock by beating top-flight Bournemouth 3-0, Arsenal had to come from behind to win 2-1 at second-tier Preston North End, while Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion both fell to Championship opposition.

Arsenal manager Wenger rested several players, including star forward Alexis Sanchez, and saw his side fall behind in the seventh minute.

Aiden McGeady beat his man with a dainty pirouette before sliding a pass into Jordan Hugill and despite the Preston forward stumbling, Callum Robinson was on hand to sweep home.

Hugill came within inches of tapping in Robinson’s low cross from the right, before Sam Gallagher’s lob had to be cleared off the line by Arsenal left-back Nacho Monreal.

Arsenal equalised within a minute of kick-off in the second half, Aaron Ramsey drilling home from the edge of the box after good work by Alex Iwobi.

Danny Welbeck made his Arsenal return as a late substitute after eight months out with a knee injury and he was on the pitch to see Giroud slam in the winner from Lucas Perez’s clever back-heel.

It was Giroud’s fourth goal in four games and followed his late equaliser at Bournemouth and acclaimed scorpion kick volley against Crystal Palace.

West Brom lost 2-1 at home to Championship promotion-chasers Derby County, while Stoke lost 2-0 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ahmed Musa scored twice in five minutes as misfiring Premier League champions Leicester City — currently 15th in the top flight — came from behind to win 2-1 at Everton, who had gone ahead through Romelu Lukaku.

