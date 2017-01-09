KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reiterated that there is no ambiguity in the stance of the organisers of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) about holding the professional league final at Lahore.

“We are committed to holding the PSL final at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore,” a PCB source told ‘The News’ on Sunday.

“The PCB Board of Governors has given its consent and we are very confident that it will be held in Lahore,” the source said.

The source rejected the speculation that alternative arrangements were being made in Dubai. “So far the final’s venue is Lahore. No alternative venue is under consideration,” the source said.

The PCB also plans to hold a draft in the last week of February for foreign players who will be willing to travel to Pakistan.

The PSL chairman Najam Sethi plans to meet every foreign player during the event to be held in Dubai and Sharjah from February 9.

The PCB has purchased four bulletproof buses for providing security to teams and officials. Quetta Gladiators player Kevin Peterson has already opted against going to Pakistan if his team qualified for the final.

A Quetta Gladiators source told this correspondent that the team’s mentor and former West Indies skipper Viv Richards had, however, shown willingness to visit Pakistan if his team qualified for the decider. “Yes, he wants to come to Lahore for the final,” the source said.

It would be a great step towards revival of international cricket in Pakistan if the organsiers managed to organise the final in Lahore.

Pakistan became a no-go area for foreign teams after the attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in March 2009 which left several players injured.

Pakistan hosted Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series in 2015. The PCB also plans to bring

