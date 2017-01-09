Karachi Whites record big win in One-day Cup opener

KARACHI: Karachi Whites opened the journey with a win when they defeated Karachi Blues by eight runs on D/L method in their first round match of the National One-day Cup for Regions at KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi, on Sunday.

Danish Aziz, with his left-arm spin bowling, took 4-27 in 4.5 overs to enable Karachi Whites to dismiss Karachi Blues for 143 in

29.5 overs in the 30-overs-a-side match, which was reduced because of the wet outfield. The city had received rains on Friday and Saturday.

Skipper Khalid Latif scored 63-ball 40, striking three fours and one six. Owais Rehmani, batting down the order, smacked 30-ball 35 with two fours.

Danish was supported by international all-rounder Anwar Ali, who grabbed 2-23 in six overs.

In response, when Karachi Whites reached 121-5 in 25 overs the game was ended due to bad light. And Karachi Whites were declared the winners under the D/L method.

Akbar-ur-Rehman (54*) led from the front with a fine fifty. He smashed three fours in his 65-ball unfinished effort. Saad Ali made 27-ball 18 with one four.

Adeel Malik was the most impressive bowler as he snared 2-29 in five overs.

Naved Malik hit a fine unbeaten century and left-arm pacer

Sadaf Hussain got four wickets to give Rawalpindi a fine start as they overwhelmed Islamabad by eight wickets at the Diamond

Club Ground, Islamabad.

Naved struck 110 not out to enable Rawalpindi to chase the 176-run target in 27.5 overs in the 35 overs-a-side game after losing two wickets.

Earlier, Sadaf bagged 4-32 in seven overs to restrict holders Islamabad to 175-9 in the allotted overs.

After being invited to bat by Rawalpindi’s skipper Sohail Tanvir, Islamabad failed to post a big total due to fine bowling from experienced paceman Sadaf who blew the top order.

Middle order batsman Abid Ali played positive cricket, scoring 68 off just 59 deliveries. Abid, an elegant stroke player, smacked four sixes and three fours.

Sarmad Bhatti struck 33-ball 32, hitting two fours. Guest player Ahmed Shehzad, who topped the batting chart in the recently-held departmental one-day event, fell after scoring only 14 off 20 balls. He hit one six and one four.

Test opener Shan Masood (13) hit two fours from 23 balls. Shehzad Azam made 22-ball 17, striking one four.

Sohaib Maqsood backed Sadaf by bagging 2-33 in seven overs with his off-spin bowling.

In response, the 30-year-old Naved played in attacking mood, scoring his third century in this form of cricket to take the game away from

Islamabad.

Naved hammered 14 fours and three sixes in his 86-ball knock. He provided a brisk 67-run opening stand to his side with international left-hander Awais Zia, who was run out by Zohaib Ahmed for 41-ball 36, in which he hit five fours.

Naved dominated the 100-run second wicket partnership with Test discard Yasir Hameed, who scored 38-ball 22. Ahmed Shehzad (1-11) took the wicket of Yasir with his leg-break bowling.

At the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, Peshawar were off to an impressive start when they overpowered FATA by six wickets thanks to out-of-favour Test seamer Junaid Khan’s splendid bowling. Junaid (4-31) took four wickets in his last two overs to fold FATA for 188 in 22.5 overs in the game which was reduced to 23 overs a side.

Khushdil Shah (55) struck four fours and two sixes from just 41 balls before being bowled by Junaid.

Skipper Fawad Khan belted 25-ball 31 with three fours and two sixes.

Guest players Hussain Talat (21) and Mansoor Amjad (17) were the other main contributors for the tribal belt.

Left-arm medium pacer Imran Khan Junior got 3-20 from five overs. Peshawar achieved the target with six balls to spare after losing four wickets.

Test cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed (48) and left-handed opener Israrullah (42) shared 66 for the second wicket association to bring their side close to victory.

Iftikhar, who also did well in the one-day event while representing SNGPL, smacked four fours and two sixes in his 42-ball innings.

Israr, who has played for Pakistan A, struck five fours from 36 deliveries.

Akbar Badshah (25*) and Jamaluddin (15*) took their side home comfortably.

Left-arm spinner Asif Ali got 2-26 from five overs.

The match between Lahore Whites and Lahore Blues scheduled at Marghzar Ground, Islamabad, was abandoned due to wet conditions. Both sides got one point each.

