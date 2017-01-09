Cost of a plea bargain

The National Accountability Bureau’s excess reliance on plea bargains and voluntary return to dispose of corruption cases has recently come under scrutiny thanks to a Supreme Court suo motu hearing and the outrage over the deal offered to former Balochistan finance secretary Mushtaq Raisani. Raisani was made to pay only Rs2 billion in return for his freedom – believed to be a fraction of the amount he looted – while the Supreme Court has excoriated NAB for using plea bargains and voluntary return as a way of letting corrupt officials off the hook and even allowing them to serve in government after 10 years. There was a sense that both schemes may be declared unlawful since they are not part of the criminal law and only NAB has the power to offer them. Perhaps sensing the growing public anger and Supreme Court scepticism, the government has promulgated an amendment to the NAB act which would now impose a life ban from public service on all government officials who accept a plea bargain or voluntary return. It also makes court permission mandatory to approve any plea bargain. Previously, that power rested solely with the NAB chairman, although he did still have to seek the advice of the courts – which ended up acting as a rubber stamp for NAB.

The amendments are a welcome step in the right direction since they will at least prevent public officials from looting the national exchequer, pay some of the money back and go back to their jobs and do the same thing again after 10 years. But it is still little more than a baby step. The core issue is not just that corrupt bureaucrats and politicians are able to reenter public life but that they avoid both jail time and even having to give back the entirety of all their ill-gotten gains, let alone pay a punitive fine. By offering such easy terms to the corrupt, NAB ends up only encouraging more corruption in the future. NAB’s job should be to build airtight cases so that the accused can be tried and convicted in court. Instead, thanks to plea bargains and voluntary return, it can claim that it has recovered billions of rupees even though the number that is stolen is much higher. This is why more than just cosmetic changes to the National Accountability Ordinance are needed. The focus of NAB should be in rooting out corruption and not offering lenient deals to those who have betrayed the public trust. It is now up to parliament to take up the argument of abolishing plea bargains seriously, while also revisiting the NAB Ordinance to undertake a much more serious revision of how accountability works in Pakistan.

