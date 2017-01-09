This refers to the letter ‘Amusing criticism’ (Jan 7), by M Sarwar Mir. One wonders why the writer thinks Imran Khan’s demands for resignation of the allegedly corrupt politicians is his plan to come in power. The firm stand taken by Imran Khan has at least generated awareness among the people on free and fair accountability and rule of law. Khan is fighting against those who are fearlessly stealing the national wealth.

Contrary to the assertion by the writer, Khan is represented in each province of Pakistan and his followers are not restricted to KP. However I agree with the writer to the extent that Imran, instead of targeting certain personalities, should divert his focus on improving the overall system and culture which harbours corruption.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

0



0







Seeking accountability was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 09, 2017 and was last updated on January 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177760-Seeking-accountability/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Seeking accountability" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177760-Seeking-accountability.