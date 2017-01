This refers to the news report, ‘School student Aitzaz’s third death anniversary goes unnoticed’ (Jan 7). Aitzaz Hassan, a school-going boy, sacrificed his life to save fellow students of his school in Hangu.

This is what we have done to our heroes. The majority of the people might not even know about him. According to his parents, the government didn’t honour their promises. This is very unfortunate.

Adeel Ahmed Malik

Rawalpindi

0



0







Forgotten hero was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 09, 2017 and was last updated on January 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177759-Forgotten-hero/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Forgotten hero" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177759-Forgotten-hero.