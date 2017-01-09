The ongoing wars across the Middle East have given rise to massive migration to several European countries which are under constant fear that the influx of refugees would cause fresh burden on them. While the phenomenon has become the most contentious political issue of our times, the European and UK societies are becoming a sort of polarized as conservatives have been calling for a policy of limits and enforcement. A refugee crisis tops the European policy debate. Currently, the governments appear overwhelmed by the mounting challenges of unwanted migration that has emerged as the most important political and public policy challenge facing Europe.

But the impacts of this influx have been wrongly interpreted by many European intellectual corners. In reality, the refugees will unlikely be a burden to the economy of the member states within the EU and the EU itself. One fact that has been largely ignored in the EU policy debate is that these migrants can help boost the European economy. If well integrated, refugees can contribute to greater flexibility in the labour market. So, in order to maintain Europe’s economic growth and industrial output, an inflow of young workers is desperately needed. And by accommodating these refugees into the economic orbit of the EU, its problems of declining population and ageing labour force may well be solved. Extending a hand of a ‘refuge’ to the ‘refugees’ will not just be morally correct, but will be economically beneficial as well.

Wajid Hameed Kundi

Dera Ismail Khan

0



0







Refugee crisis was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 09, 2017 and was last updated on January 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177758-Refugee-crisis/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Refugee crisis" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177758-Refugee-crisis.