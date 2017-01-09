The undesirable nexus

Politicians, bureaucrats, generals and even traders in Pakistan have a habit of receiving luxurious and expensive gifts from foreign dignitaries. In fact, from a president to a former police constable, from a secretary to public office holders, everyone in the country has procured foreign and local assets through unjustifiable mediums. Illegal land grab in the country cannot be carried out without the nexus between political power and law-enforcement agencies.

It is obligatory for any state, especially one which calls itself Islamic, that there should be fair accountability starting from the top. It is the greed of paid and elected office holders that today in Pakistan even a basic item like milk is not available free of adulteration. Fines and penalties for food adulteration, black marketing etc are so small that they do nothing to put an end to such activities, although they have disastrous consequences on health causing death or even permanent disabilities. A casual review of owners of such basic consumer items will reveal that almost 90 percent of them have held, or are holding public offices, which explain why regulatory bodies cannot take a strict action. It is indeed criminal that investment in education, health and provision of clean water is the least of priorities and welfare is confined for affluent or paid office holders and political cronies only.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore

