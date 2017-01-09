Staving off a crisis

This refers to the article, ‘Turkey in the eye of the storm’ (January 6) by Aijaz Zaka Syed. The writer makes a forceful argument against the West’s indifference towards the atrocities that have taken place in Turkey. Over the past year and a half, Turkey has witnessed a spate of attacks. The surge in militancy has resulted in political instability and instilled fear among people. The attack on the Reina nightclub on the Bosphorus serves as yet another chilling reminder of this trend.

While I agree with the article, I firmly believe that indulging in a senseless blame game against the West will not resolve the ongoing crisis. At this stage, Turkey finds itself in a difficult and dangerous position and needs to find ways to restore stability. The nightclub shooting, like other attacks that have taken place in the country since 2015, is an eye-opener. The “magnetic charm and warmth” of Istanbul – which the writer speaks about at length – has repeatedly come under threat. Turkey’s tourism industry has also been negatively impacted by these uncertain circumstances. Once stability returns to Turkey, more people will feel safe and the country’s image as a tourist haven will be preserved.

Shahzada Alam

Islamabad

