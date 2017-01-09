Briefs

Wanted criminal arrested in Nowshera raid

Our correspondent

NOWSHERA: The police arrested a criminal who is wanted to the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in Lower Dir district, official sources said on Sunday.The sources said that the police received information that a criminal was hiding in Godam Koroona in Kheshgi Payan. The police raided the place and arrested the alleged criminal identified as Muhammad Khurshed.The police said that the accused was wanted to Lower Dir police in connection with the killing of three persons in an attack on a house in Lal Qila in Lower Dir. The accused was handed over to Lower Dir police

Safety gadgets distributed

Our correspondent

KOHAT: An official of the Mines and Mineral Department distributed safety gadgets among the coalminers in Orakzai Agency on Sunday.The distribution was made on the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra. Inspector Muhammad Roshan handed over the safety tools to the coalminers during a ceremony in Orakzai Agency. He said providing such safety equipment among coalminers would help saving their lives during work in coalmines.

Lowari Tunnel opening

Rights activist accuses govt of discrimination

Our correspondent

CHITRAL: A human rights activist from Drosh has criticised the government for opening the Lowari Tunnel for jeep rally participants and closing it for the general public. Through a statement issued here on Sunday, Muhammad Shifa said the government had funds for organising jeep rally but could not provide relief to the people of mountainous district. He said chilly weather had confined residents of Chitral to homes and the government did nothing for ensuring proper supply of food and medicines to the district. “The government has stopped work on the Lowari Tunnel for the last three days to facilitate the participants of the jeep rally,” he said. The rights worker demanded the government to allow the Chitralis to travel through the tunnel two days a week.

Arms recovered in Bajaur search

Our correspondent

KHAR: The security forces seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur Agency, official sources said on Sunday.The sources said the forces launched a search operation in Mamond tehsil and recovered 11 rocket launchers, 19 landmines and an anti-tank mine. No arrest was made during the search.

Contraband seized

Our correspondent

LANDIKOTAL: Authorities in Landikotal have seized arms and narcotics and arrested one person, official said on Sunday.Political Tehsildar Landikotal Irshad Ali Mohmand told The News that on a tip off, a vehicle (5535) was stopped near Landikotal bazaar and recovered 14 sub-machine guns (SMGs), two pistols, two binoculars, 34 packs of hashish and a good amount of precious stones. He said the contrabands were recovered from the hidden cavities of the vehicle.

Free eye camp in Peshawar tomorrow

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter would organise a free eye camp in collaboration with Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital at the PRCS KP Primary Health Care and Maternity Centre at Bara Gate in Peshawar tomorrow.In the camp, along with free examination from expert eye specialist, medicines and spectacles will also be provided free of cost to the patients covering Abdara, Pawaka, Nawan Killayand Bara Gate areas of Peshawar. Apart from eye specialists from AL-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, Chairman of PRCS KP, Lt-Gen (r) Mohammed Hamid Khan, Vice-Chairperson, Azra Jamshed Karim, members of Managing Committee, officials and a large number of volunteers are expected to take part in the camp.

Five arrested

Our correspondent

SWABI: The police have arrested five people on the charges of lending money on interest. An official at the Kalu Khan Police Station said that Faridoon, Shafiullah, Amanullah, Salar, and Liaqat Zaman had lent Rs140,000 to one Ayub Khan hailing from Managi village.

