TIMERGARA: Differences have cropped up among workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Lower Dir district over reported nomination of the district president by the party’s divisional president and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Culture Mehmood Khan.

Talking to reporters at Timergara Press Club on Sunday, candidates for the office of PTI Lower Dir president, Rahmanullah Khan advocate and Rashid Khan advocate, and others said that nomination of the district president was illegal and worst example of nepotism as the decision was made without any consultation with the workers.

They said the party leaders were making tall claims of justice but they themselves had started the “politics of drawing room” in violation of the party manifesto. The candidates demanded PTI chief Imran Khan and divisional president Mehmood Khan to immediately reverse the decision, otherwise, the party would be divided further in the district.

