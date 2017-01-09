PESHAWAR: The members of the Kurram Students Organisation on Sunday protested the killing of a student and sought arrest of the accused.

One Kamran, a student, was shot dead allegedly by robbers on Saturday evening.Holding placards, the students gathered near Peshawar Press Club and chanted slogans against the authorities. They criticised the police for failing to protect the people.

They demanded arrest of the accused who murdered the student in Zaryab Colony in the provincial capital a day earlier. The protesters accused the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police of being unable to protect the life and property of the people. They threatened to widen the protest if the accused were not brought to justice.

Meanwhile, one Saddam, son of Siddique, was shot dead and a passerby Fazal Abbas was wounded in another incident in Pir Haider Colony in the limits of the same police station. The relatives of the slain men also staged a protest demonstration asking police to arrest the killers.

