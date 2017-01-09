Islamabad

A fund raising exhibition of Nature Photography has been organised by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) on January 15 at Serena Hotel from 9am to 5pm to raise funds for snow leopard conservation initiatives in Pakistan. The initiatives include capacity building of wildlife guards for grazing and poaching management; installation of camera traps for population assessment and other such schemes to reduce retaliatory killing of snow leopards by herders such as secure pens for livestock and livestock insurance.

The exhibition will showcase the rich biodiversity of Pakistan and includes unique photographs taken by professional wildlife photographers over the span of a decade. These have not been displayed in public before, and for the first time nature lovers’ will be able to purchase these framed photographs, so make use of the opportunity!

For its first fifteen years, WWF-Pakistan was a small organisation which relied on individuals for financial support and honorary scientific input. It was in the late 1980s that the first formal project for environmental education was started. Since then, the programmes of WWF-Pakistan have expanded rapidly to increase its conservation efforts. WWF-Pakistan works around 20 offices with a team of close to 250 dedicated staff members. With its head office in Lahore, it has regional offices in Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad and Quetta, and project offices wherever there is need and the potential to make a difference.

