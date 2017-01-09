QAU Alumni Association honours newly appointed VCs

Islamabad

If the world ranking of higher education institutions is done on the basis of resources available vis-à-vis quality of education, Pakistani universities would be ranked among the top universities in the world.

Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), Professor Dr. Javed Ashraf stated this at a reception organised by Quaid-e-Azam University Alumni Association in the honour of newly appointed Vice Chancellors who were once the students of QAU.

Those honoured at the event included Vice Chancellor of University of Punjab Professor Dr. Zafar Mueen Nasir, Vice Chancellor of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology, Multan, Professor Dr. Muhammad Zubair, Vice Chancellor, University of Sargodha Professor Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Raja Amer Iqbal and newly elected Vice President of National Press Club Islamabad Myra Imran. All were distinguished alumnus of Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Barrister Zafarullah Khan graced the occasion as chief guest while President Population Association of Pakistan and Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Prof. Dr. Mohammad Nizamuddin was the guest of honour on this occasion. Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University, Professor Dr. Javed Ashraf, Chancellor, Preston University Professor Dr. Abdul Basit, Vice Chancellor, University of Education Professor Dr. Rauf I Azam and Ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Cuba, Tajikistan, Romania, Nepal, Myanmar, Tunisia, Palestine, Kuwait, diplomats and distinguished alumni of Quaid-i-Azam University were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Zafarullah Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister lauded contribution of Quaid-i-Azam University. He emphasized over imparting quality and value based education and highlighted the role of universities in this regard. He said that resources are important but more important is the role of teachers.

Prof. Dr. Mohammad Nizamuddin underlined the collaborative efforts and experience sharing for promoting higher education and brining Pakistani universities at par with international standards. He also criticized obsession with the international ranking system of higher education institutions. He said that it is all the matter of investing with the ranking organization. “This has turned into an international business where countries who invest in the ranking institutes get the good ranking,” he opined.

Vice chancellor QAU Professor Dr. Javed Ashraf raised the issue of land encroachment and financial needs of university. He also lauded contribution of QAU Alumni Association for extended every sort of possible help to its alma mater. He said that the budget of one middle standard university in United States is more than the budget of all higher education institutions in Pakistan.

The newly appointed vice chancellors and President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce termed their attachment with Quaid-i-Azam University as one of best experience of their life. They vowed to bring about positive changes in their respective fields and contribute for development of the country.

Secretary General QAU Alumni association, Murtaza Noor announced the donation of ambulance to QAU and extended special thanks to Patron University of Lahore M.A Raoof for his support in organizing the event and donation of ambulance to Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad.

The participants resolved to declare Quaid-i-Azam University as flagship institution of the country and end of illegal occupation of precious land of QAU on eve of its 50 years celebrations.

At the end of event, special souvenirs and flowers were presented to newly appointed vice chancellors, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce, Vice President Press Club Islamabad and Director University of Lahore Wajhat Latif. Farhat Asif conducted the proceeding of the event.

