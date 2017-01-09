‘Education the only way to progress’

Islamabad

The issues pertaining to education especially on curriculum should be raised in parliament for resolution.

This was the crux of the views of the heads of the country’s top varsities, ministers and noted political figures, who gathered here on the Faisal Masjid campus of the International Islamic University in a cultural evening and dinner.

The event was attended by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Minister of State for Religious Affairs Amin ul Hasnat, Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Vice Chancellors of the universities of country including, VC AIOU Dr. Shahid Siddiqi, VC Islamia University Bahawalpur Dr. Qaiser Mushtaq, VC Government College University Faisalabad Dr. Muhammad Ali, VC University Of Turbat Professor Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir; former minister for religious affairs Ejaz ul Haq, renowned academician Dr. Tahir Hijazi, well-known politician Ashraf Chaudhary, Rector IIU Dr. Masoom Yasinzai and IIU President Dr. Al-Draiweesh, along with varsity’s Vice President, Directors and academicians.

The participants called for centralised education system and said that challenges faced after the 18th Amendment in the field of education be met on priority basis.

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf hailed the IIU for its role in promotion of education and said that world is recognising its efforts in this regard as university has initiated collaborations with various educational institutions across the world. He urged for meaningful dialogue on education which he termed as necessary while suggesting that both politicians and educationists be brought on a platform for brain storming.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said the education has power to change the deteriorated situation prevailing across the globe. He stressed that Muslim would have to revive their legacy of knowledge for curbing the challenges of hour. Talking about the role of HEC, he said that as many as 188 universities in the country working under HEC, and the commission is committed to meet the criteria of best higher education. “Chaos of division and personal interests are the leading constraints and joint efforts for educated youth are required” said the HEC chairman.

Ejazul Haq said that those who are responsible for devising curriculum, they must not forget Muslim heroes, and content regarding famous Muslim personalities should be included in the curriculum. Ch. Ashraf suggested that education must be brought under the federal government and mistakes made in the past should not be revised.

Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said that IIU is on its track to educate Muslim youth in the light of Islamic teachings and the university is keen to have positive dialogue on interfaith harmony. He added that precious suggestions were gleaned after constructive dialogue at IIU regarding dissemination of peace and inter-faith harmony. He vowed that university will keep its efforts continued for finding solutions to the challenges faced by Muslim societies.

Dr. Al-Draiweesh thanked all the VCs, minister and renowned personalities for joining the event and termed this get-together as a convention of universities while saying that it is an opportunity to discuss prevailing challenges in the field of education.

He said that IIU is ready for cooperation and bilateral efforts for improvements in educational standards. He maintained that the IIU will be happy to share its expertise and experiences with the universities of country. He was of the view that this platform will help in establishing a roadmap for better educational system in the country.

Later, a dinner was also hosted by the IIU leadership in the honour of participants.

