No regional peace when Kashmir burns

People from different walks of life, whatever their political thought, say Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in fact represented 200 million Pakistanis plus the Kashmiris when he said at an international seminar in Islamabad that Kashmir is a basic dispute with neighbouring India.

His salute to the people of Kashmir fighting for liberation of their motherland forcibly occupied by aggressive India and moral support to their righteous cause is heartening for every freedom lover, say citizens who believe in human rights.

Kashmiri youths living in Rawalpindi-Islamabad say durable peace and prosperity can’t be attained without solving the Kashmir question. “Indians need to be reminded by all means the promise their first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had made to the world body (UNO) for holding plebiscite to determine what actually the Kashmiris wanted then, and what they want even today.”

The irony is that ever since Pakistan came into being on 14 August 1947, the issue has been lying unresolved with the United Nations despite many resolutions adopted unanimously, which empowered Kashmiris to exercise their right to self-determination.

Jammu and Kashmir wanted to exercise that right, but the Indian Armed Forces committed naked aggression on the state.

India dropped its troops and pushed them into the state to fight against the Kashmiri freedom fighters.

The day of Indian army attack came to be known as the Black Day in Kashmir and is observed as such by Kashmiris and advocates of human rights everywhere.

Kashmiris say Pak stand on the dispute has always been principled and in accordance with the UN Charter: there has to be a free and fair plebiscite in the occupied Valley under the auspices of the world body as envisaged in its resolutions of 13 August 1948, and 5 January 1949.

Pakistan’s prime minister rightly drew the world attention to the new unprecedented wave of protests against occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and suppression of the voice of the youths who are demanding right to self-determination.

“A peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and taking into account the aspirations of the Kashmiri people would surely create an atmosphere conducive to durable peace and stability in South Asia where millions are haunted by poverty, hunger and disease,” say old Kashmiris.

The 5 January 1949 UN Resolution plainly states “the question of the accession of the State of Jammu and Kashmir to India or Pakistan will be decided through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite.”

