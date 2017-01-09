ISLAMABAD: The Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board and chief of Tehreek Nifaz-Fiqh Jafriya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said Sunday that on completion of two years not only the duration of military courts has ended but National Action Plan has also got missing.

Addressing an emergent meeting of the Nigran Council of Supreme Shia Ulema Board, he claimed the banned parties have been included in the Islamic Council of Ideology and have been entrusted with the role of guidance of the nation.

The hurdles created by rulers and politicians have turned the historic National Action Plan into history, he alleged.

The people at the helm of politics and the government should tell the nation that what happened to the reformation of the justice system aimed at checking the crime?

Agha Moosavi said the Army jawans rendered exemplary sacrifices in Operation Zabr-e-Azb and tried their best to get Pakistan rid of terrorism but unfortunately the political expediencies were losing the fruit of Zarb-e-Azb sacrifices.

