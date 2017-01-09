Islamabad

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will open its SSC to PhD level admissions for spring semester 2017 in various disciplines from 1st February.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday the admissions will be offered in all about seventy programmes. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui has approved the admission plan that includes nine new degree-level programmes from BEd to PhD in order to expand scope of studies keeping in view latest educational trends and markets requirements.

The fresh PhD programme is being offered in Management Sciences besides post-graduate diploma of one-year duration in criminology and Population and Development. Two Master-level programmes in Environment Science and Botany are also being introduced. There will also be BS-level programmes in Statistics Mathematics and Physics.

About five professional and functional certificate courses will also be offered from the coming semester in various disciplines including Librarianship, Agriculture, French Online, and short-term educational programmes.

