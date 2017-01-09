Print Story
Mayor to address problems of Pindiites
January 09, 2017
Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem on Sunday said efforts would be made to address the problems being faced by the people of the city.
Addressing a breakfast meeting held here in his honour by Union Council 17 Chairman Hamid Abbasi, Sardar Naseem said that more development projects would be launched in the city to resolve problems including traffic water supply encroachments and other civic amenities.
He appreciated the efforts being made by Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif for the city’s development.
Metro Bus Authority Chairman Hanif Abbasi, former MNA Shakil Awan and a large number of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz workers attended the meeting.