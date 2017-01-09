Print Story
X
-
Ch Nisar felicitates winners of NPC electionJanuary 09, 2017Print : Islamabad
Islamabad: Interior Minister Ch. Nisar Ali Khan has felicitated Journalist Panel on their win in recently held National Press Club election.
In his felicitation message to re-elected President Shakeel Anjum, the Interior Minister said that his re-election was a manifestation of trust that the journalist community reposes on his leadership qualities. Your win is a success of the press, observed the minister.
The minister while congratulating all other elected members expressed the hope that they would work earnestly for promoting journalism, welfare of the journalist community besides getting their issued addressed by utilising their leadership qualities.