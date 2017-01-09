Print Story
X
-
Concern over rising street crimeJanuary 09, 2017Print : Lahore
LAHORE
Lahore JI ameer Zikrullah Mujahid has voiced serious concern over rising crime.
Addressing a seminar at Lahore Press Club, the JI leader said sense of insecurity was increasing among the citizens and police seem helpless to maintain law and order.
He demanded an increase in the number of security personnel, implementation of online FIR system as well as Islamic law to ensure law and order in the city.
The seminar was addressed by Aurya Maqbool Jan, Secretary Information JI Pakistan Ameer ul Azeem, Professor Zuhaib Abbas, Naib Ameer JI Zia ud Din Ansari and others.