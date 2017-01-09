OPC helps recover Rs 6.6m

LAHORE

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab, helped a UK-based Pakistani in getting back his Rs 6.6 million, which he had given to a person for setting up a textile unit.

OPC Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said that a Pakistani living in Scotland ,UK, Yasir Arafat, filed a complaint with OPC that he had given Rs 6.6 million to Bashir Ahmed for establishing a textile unit in Sahiwal sometime back. However, Bashir fraudulently showed a loss of Rs 5 million him, the complainant said. Later on, Bashir gave five different cheques to Yasir which were bounced. The complainant also alleged that despite registration of an FIR, local police was reluctant to arrest the accused. The OPC commissioner said that after lodging a formal complaint,, OPC pursued the case vigorously and ensured repayment of Rs 6.6 million to the complainant, Yasir Arafat.

LGH: The Lahore General Hospital has become an excellent centre of healthcare in the province as 16,28,747 patients were provided with free medical facilities at Emergency Ward and OPD last year. This was informed by Post Graduate Medical Institute/Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Ghiyas Un Nabi Tayyab while chairing a meeting held here to review the hospital performance during 2016, according to a press release issued here on Sunday. MS Dr Ghulam Sabir, Director Emergency Dr Sikandar Hayat Gongal, AMS Dr Zafar Islam, AMS Nursing Affairs Dr Shabnam Gulzar and other administrative doctors were also present. The principal said that LGH administration, under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, rendered utmost efforts. In 2016, 6,80,913 patients were treated at Emergency Ward of the hospital while providing them with medicine, surgical support for operation, CT Scan and other facilities free of cost, he said, adding that 55,062 patients were admitted in the hospital and 79,808 operations of various types were carried out last year. He said 1,97,494 ex-ray, 8,364 ultra sounds and more than 70,000 CT scans tests were also provided to the patients. The principal said that LGH lab contributed 17,57,522 various types of clinical tests, 17,480 MRIs and 4,180 gastro scope tests in 2016 while 1,664 kidney patients were given rays treatment. Prof Ghiyas Un Nabi Tayyab expressed his commitment to continue with the same spirit.

