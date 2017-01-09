LAHORE

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir has said Punjab has completed one year without a polio case and similar commitment must be shown for improvement of all health indicators.

According to a handout issued on Sunday, the minister said while chairing the monthly chief executive officers (H) meeting at the Directorate General Health Services, Punjab is the first province in Pakistan to introduce Rota Vaccine to control diarrhea related mortality in children. In the first phase, the Rota vaccine is being introduced in six districts: Lahore, Multan, Kasur, Khushab, Muzaffargarh and Mandi Bahauddin in January 2017. The vaccine will be introduced to all other districts afterwards.

Alongside the chair, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Ali Jan Khan, Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Mukhtar Hussain Syed, EDOs (H) of all districts, Chief Minister Roadmap team, PITB, Policy and Strategic Planning Unit, UNICEF, WHO and Programme Managers participated in the conference. Khawaja Imran Nazir said health councils must be efficient and they must work according to their stipulated TORs. He said special efforts must be made to tighten drug control regime with firm action against culprits involved in spurious drugs.

The minister reviewed the status of development projects and budget utilisation of all district and directed that all resources must be utilised to improve the health facilities in the province. He sought replies from districts where essential medicines were not available or staff was not found present. The minister directed that trackers must be immediately placed on all ambulances and medicines supplied exclusively to government facilities must be properly marked.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Ali Jan Khan said preventive healthcare was under special focus and process of revamping of selected THQs and DHQs was already underway.

The minister directed penalties and other disciplinary measures on staff not complying with biometric attendance.

The meeting reviewed the status of BHUs, facilities and resources needed for improvement. The CM Roadmap team presented analysis on Key Performance Indicators for Primary and Secondary Healthcare. The status of safe deliveries, MO presence, MO posting, consultant postings and janitorial services was reviewed through data analysis.

0



0







No polio case in one year: minister was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 09, 2017 and was last updated on January 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177724-No-polio-case-in-one-year-minister/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "No polio case in one year: minister" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177724-No-polio-case-in-one-year-minister.