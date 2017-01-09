Minister says 13 to 18 years old children will be allowed to do

soft jobs during education as per international labour laws

LAHORE

Provincial Minister for Finance Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha has said that Punjab Social Protection Authority ( PSPA) is going to introduce a role model provincial child labour policy to eliminate poverty and enhance literacy rate.

According to the policy, the children from the age of 13 to 18 aligned with international labour laws will be allowed to do soft jobs during their formal and technical education. PSPA will provide the opportunities of free education, skills development training, jobs or business to more than 30,000 children working at workshops, petrol stations and hotels, the minister said during her visit to PSPA to review six months’ performance of the authority. PSPA CEO Dr Sohail Anwer briefed the minister that PSPA was providing education, professional training and interest-free loans to the vulnerable people in collaboration with Special Education Department, Tevta ,PSIC and LABARD. PSPA is also planning to allocate funds for victims of acid.

Cleanup campaign: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and a university jointly conducted a massive cleanup and awareness drive at Johar Town on Sunday.

Officials said the purpose of drive was to carry out a cleanup activity in the area with an aim to improve state of cleanliness there and sensitise poor people about their hygiene. They said around 70 students and faculty members of university along with LWMC community interface specialist Ms Zabreen Hassan, Deputy Manager Umair Khan, Assistant Manager Rehman Rashid, Assistant Manager Operations Ali Shahid Butt took part in the drive. LWMC set up camps and displayed banners in the area. Faculty members, students and mobilisation teams picked up waste and sensitised the gypsies living in tents. Officials added that more than 30 sanitary workers and machinery were deployed for the drive. More than 20 tonnes of waste was removed from the vicinity after the cleanup operations backed up by heavy machinery. Zabreen Hassan, the head of Community Interface Department said that carrying out drive on holiday had purpose and cause and that was purely to highlight the miserable life of scavenger families who are an inevitable and constructive component of our SWM system. Their work to segregate waste is likely to be channelised and incorporated in our system soon for its betterment and productivity.

