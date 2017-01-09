Print Story
X
-
‘Agriculture dept centralised’January 09, 2017Print : Lahore
LAHORE
The operations of the Punjab Agriculture Department are being centralised to bring harmony among its various wings, said a senior official on Sunday. According to an announcement, Muhammad Mahmood, Secretary Agriculture Punjab said the step would help in putting synchronized efforts for the development of agriculture sector and betterment of farmers. Meanwhile, the department has initiated a programme to collect 2.8 million soil samples from across the province with a view to guiding farmers about cultivation of suitable crops and use of other inputs. A senior official of the department said that 0.25 million samples have already been collected in this connection.