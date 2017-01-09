LAHORE

A 22-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in the North Cantt area on Sunday. He was identified as Mahboob, son of Shamshair of Chungi Dogaij, Ek Minarwali Masjid, North Cantt. It was reported that the boy was alone at home as his family had gone to attend a birthday party of a relative. On return, the family found him hanged with a rope attached with the ceiling of his room. Police shifted the body to morgue.

Man found dead: A 60-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Samanabad police station on Sunday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, might have died of cardiac seizure. Police shifted the body to morgue.

