‘Supply & demand mechanism behind non-availability of vegetables’

Lahore mayorpays ‘surprise’ visit tShadman makeshift market; vows to

take up vegetables prices issue with minister

LAHORE

Maiden visit of newly-elected lord mayor of Lahore in Shadman weekly makeshift market was not different from the past ‘surprise’ visits of the ministers, the DCO and the other government officials as he also managed a good photo and media session during his visit.

On a question about non-availability of some vegetables in makeshift markets on wrong fixation of price, the mayor proved himself toothless by saying that he would consult with Food Minister Bilal Yasin about the issue. “I will discuss the issue with price control minister and bring the issue in his consideration to chalk out the way forward”, he said.

Additionally, to justify the wrong doing of the government, the mayor put the non-availability of some vegetables in makeshift market while sold more than double rates just outside these markets on demand and supply mechanism. “When supply is short and demand is high prices increase”, he said, adding with a comment that everyone cannot afford all vegetables. He suggested that those who cannot afford any particular vegetable due to high price can eat some other vegetable.

Furthermore, he believed that those vegetables were not being sold in makeshift markets due to wrong price fixation issue would arrive in a couple of weeks once supplies improved. He completely ignored failure of administrative issue of fixation of wrong prices in the price list and just declared it an open market mechanism issue.

Likewise past consecutive weeks, overcharging, wrong fixation of prices recorded in the weekly makeshift markets of the city.

Pea, cauliflower, beans, bitter gourd and brinjal were not sold in the makeshift markets of the city due to wrong price issue while just outside these markets sold more than the doubled to triple the officially fixed rates.

The price of potato soft skin was increased by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs16 to 18 per kg, mix was sold at Rs18 per kg. Onion price was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed Rs22 to 24 per kg. The price of tomato was declined by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs18 to 20 per kg. Garlic local was stable at Rs280 to 290 per kg, garlic China reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs275 to 285 per kg, both sold at Rs300 to 320 per kg.

Ginger Chinese price remained unchanged at Rs107 to 110 per kg, and Thai gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs63 to 65 per kg, while Thai was sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. The price of brinjal was stable at Rs14 to 15 per kg, not sold in the makeshift markets due to wrong price fixation issue.

Cucumber was stable at Rs33 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg. Bitter gourd was fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, not sold due to wrong price fixation. Spinach price stable at Rs14 to 15 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg. Lemon Chinese was fixed at Rs53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Zucchini Farm was gained by Rs10 per kg fixed at Rs24 to 25 per kg, Zucchini long was fixed at Rs9 to 10 per kg. Green chili local reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Capsicum was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs70 to 80 per kg. Carrot local was stable at Rs19 to 20 per kg. Radish was fixed at Rs9 to 10 per kg, sold at Rs15 per kg. Methi was unchanged at Rs19 to 20 per kg, sold at Rs25 to 30 per kg. Turnip was stable at Rs15 per kg, sold at Rs20 per kg.

Pea was fixed at Rs24 to 25 per kg, not sold on wrong price fixation matter while outside sold at Rs60 per kg. Cabbage was declined by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs11 to 12 per kg, sold at Rs20 per kg, and cauliflower price was fixed at Rs4 to 5 per kg not sold on wrong price fixation issue while outside the markets sold at Rs20 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs43 to 120 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 120 per kg. The price of banana was fixed at Rs48 to 50 per dozen, sold at Rs60 per dozen. Guava price was stable at Rs48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg. Peer Chinese was fixed at Rs145 to 150 per kg, not sold there. Sweet potato was fixed at Rs24 to 25 per kg, lower quality sold at Rs50 per kg.Pomegranate Kandhari at Rs126 to 170 per kg, B-quality was sold at Rs170 per kg, while A-quality at Rs240 per kg. Papaya was fixed at Rs97 to 100 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg. Grape fruit was fixed at Rs11 to 12 per piece, was sold there at Rs10 to 15 per piece. Different variety of citrus fruits was fixed at Rs48 to 100 per dozen, sold at Rs70 to 120 per dozen.

