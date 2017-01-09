The Jamaat-e-Islami chief called the chief minister on Sunday to thank him for amending the Sindh Criminal Law (Protection of Minorities) Bill 2015.

On November 24 the Sindh Assembly had unanimously passed the bill into law in a bid to prevent and criminalise forced religious conversions and subsequent forced marriages.

Since then religious parties in Karachi had been trying to pressurise the provincial administration into repealing the law.

Their main contention was the chapter of the bill’s draft that dealt with the age of conversion, whereby no person was to be deemed to have changed his or her religion until he or she attained the age of majority.

Siraj-ul-Haq thanked CM Murad Ali Shah for withdrawing the condition of age limit for conversion.

The JI chief also thanked the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership for considering the reservations on the bill.

Haq hoped that in future “the PPP leadership will not take any step repugnant to the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan”.

The JI chief said they respected every Pakistani irrespective of his or her cast, creed or religion, adding

that every citizen of the country deserved equal rights regardless of their religious affiliation. He welcomed the Sindh government’s decision to make the amendment in the bill.

