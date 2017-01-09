-
Four dead in different accidentsJanuary 09, 2017Print : Karachi
Four people lost their lives in different accidents on Sunday.
According to rescue sources, 25-year-old Aijaz was run over by a vehicle near the PNS Museum, Karsaz road. His body was moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).
In another accident, 30-year-old Babar lost his life in the Shrafi Goth, Korangi. The body was shifted to the JPMC.
A motorcyclist, 27-year-old Shehbaz, lost his life in the Sherpao Colony, Landhi. The body was handed over to his family members.
Dilshad, 30, son of Naeem Muhammad, died after he fell off a ship at the Gadani Shipbreaking Yard, while working on the ship. The body was shifted to a local hospital.
Body found
The body of a man was found in a drain in Korangi area.
The unidentified man, said to be 45 years old, was found in a drain near the Chamra Chowrangi. The body was taken to the JPMC.