Four people lost their lives in different accidents on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, 25-year-old Aijaz was run over by a vehicle near the PNS Museum, Karsaz road. His body was moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

In another accident, 30-year-old Babar lost his life in the Shrafi Goth, Korangi. The body was shifted to the JPMC.

A motorcyclist, 27-year-old Shehbaz, lost his life in the Sherpao Colony, Landhi. The body was handed over to his family members.

Dilshad, 30, son of Naeem Muhammad, died after he fell off a ship at the Gadani Shipbreaking Yard, while working on the ship. The body was shifted to a local hospital.

Body found

The body of a man was found in a drain in Korangi area.

The unidentified man, said to be 45 years old, was found in a drain near the Chamra Chowrangi. The body was taken to the JPMC.

