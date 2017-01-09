A quiet crackdown on banned ASWJ in Karachi?

Party spokesman says LEAs have picked up 23 workers since 2013, of which 11 were detained from Mansoor Nagar, Mominabad, Orangi 11½, Moria Khan Goth and Gulshan-e-Bihar neighbourhoods of Orangi Town

Karachi’s densely populated Orangi Town is considered one of the largest slums in the world. The town was a part of the government’s resettlement plan in the 1970s for Pakistanis who had migrated to the city after the emergence of Bangladesh.

Because Urdu speakers are in majority in the area, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) was a dominant electoral and political force there. However, the informal settlements of Orangi also provided a support base to the Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ), a proscribed party that operated as the Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan and the Millat-e-Islamia Pakistan before they were banned.

The ASWJ has been active across the town from the beginning, and draws its support from the low-income and working-class residents. The organisation’s flags and graffiti are visible in every street in the locality.

For the past several months, however, the outfit has been facing a “quiet crackdown” in Orangi and other parts of the city, resulting in “disappearances” of its active members on suspicion of their alleged involvement with the banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) and in sectarian militancy in Karachi. The rise in “plainclothesmen picking up” ASWJ members has caused the party’s leadership to direct its active members to go into hiding, The News has learnt.

Regarding the “ongoing crackdown” on the party, ASWJ leaders claimed that law enforcement agencies were not disclosing the whereabouts of the “detained” workers.

“Law enforcement agencies have picked up 23 workers of the ASWJ from the city since 2013, and 11 of them are from Orangi Town,” said Umar Muawiyah, the Karachi spokesman for the party. Most of the workers are believed to have been “picked up” from Mansoor Nagar, Mominabad, Orangi 11½, Moria Khan Goth and Gulshan-e-Bihar neighbourhoods of the town.

“We don’t know their whereabouts, and demand that the authorities present them in court,” Muawiyah said. He claimed that 340 of the ASWJ’s workers were missing across the country.

On Friday the ASWJ had organised a protest, led by its Central President Maulana Aurangzaib Farooqi, outside the Karachi Press Club to demand that the authorities release the party’s missing workers. The protesters also urged the chief justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notice of the issue.

Allama Yousuf Quddusi, an ASWJ leader from Orangi, was among the “missing” workers allegedly picked up by law enforcers on April 8. His family had filed a petition in the Sindh High Court for his recovery. On November 8, however, police claimed to have killed Quddusi in a shootout in Manghopir.

A day later a large number of ASWJ workers and residents of Orangi staged a protest against Quddusi’s alleged extrajudicial killing. This was followed by Manghopir SHO Ghulam Hussain Korai’s suspension and an inquiry was initiated against him. Korai was recently appointed as Site-A SHO.

Orangi police officials said intelligence agencies could have picked up ASWJ workers for their suspected connection with the LeJ or their alleged involvement in sectarian militancy.

Spokesman Muawiyah, however, said his party had no ties with the LeJ or any other militant group. “The ASWJ is a political party, and all allegations levelled against it are totally baseless and unfounded. If someone is involved in militancy, the court should decide his case.”

In Orangi the murders of ASWJ leaders, especially Dr Fayyaz and Irshad Muawiyah, have also affected the party. Fayyaz – ASWJ Karachi secretary general, who contested the polls from PS-93 and ranked third by securing 9,704 votes – was killed at Paracha Chowk in Sher Shah in March 2015. Irshad Muawiyah, ASWJ District West chief, was killed at Orangi’s Islam Chowk in August of that year.

“Orangi is a stronghold of the ASWJ, where its members are mostly Urdu-speakers,” said an intelligence official who monitors sectarian groups in the city. He said the ASWJ’s Orangi workers were simultaneous members of other parties, especially the MQM. “They do it to counter the influence of Shias in prominent political parties.”

