Adviser to the chief minister on labour issues, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Saeed Ghani asserted on Sunday that several members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would soon join the PPP.

Addressing a press conference, Ghani claimed that false cases were lodged against former minister for petroleum, Dr Asim Hussain. He maintained that hundreds of people were pledging their loyalties to PPP and the PTI would also lose many of its members soon.

Ghani said people were joining PPP because they sought development in Karachi.

The CM’s adviser further claimed that several members of the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) were joining the PPP.

Commenting on hearings of Dr Hussain’s cases, he complained that they were being unnecessarily delayed.

“Justice delayed is justice denied,” he said. He further blamed the federal government and Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar of backing the fake cases against the former PPP minister. He said the courts were independent and should, thus, hear cases without any delay.

