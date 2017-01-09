Activities against national security and integrity along with violations of other rules and regulations would be strictly dealt with at the University of Karachi’s (KU) campus, maintained a notification issued by the varsity’s student adviser Dr Ghazal Khawaja on Sunday.

The code of conduct circulated for university students a day before the new session was to commence, further asked students to not interfere with the varsity’s administrative decisions.

Anti-social activities and use of threats and violence was highly prohibited, while social media activities of students were to be in accordance with ethical norms and not provoke regional or sectarian divide, and refrain from abusing.

Carrying or using arms and ammunition or explosive materials was not to be tolerated, while the varsity also barred smoking and use and sale of Gutka, Pan and betel nut on campus.

KU’s officials transport vehicles were strictly ordered to not to be used for any unauthorised purpose.

The code of conduct further asked students to respect teachers as well as the non-teaching staff and asked them to cooperate with security officials to ensure discipline.

No wall-chalking or posters were to be pasted on the varsity’s walls, the notification further maintained.

The notification furthermore asked students to follow the university’s rules and regulations including maintaining at least 75 percent attendance in classes.

No programme could be conducted without the approval of the approval of the concerned department’s chairman, that also at least five days before the event; similarly all co-curricular activities were to be held under the guidance of the department’s student advisers.

The residential area of the varsity was termed off-limits for the students.

Students found in violation of the code of conduct were to be dealt with in accordance with the university’s law, the circular warned.

