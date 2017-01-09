North Nazimabad mohalla strikes back with novel protest

Block I residents demonstrate against ‘illegal’ possession

of playground with different sporting activies

A year ago the environs of the busy Five Star Chowrangi would have easily guided anyone to a group playing cricket at the main junction, but owing to the ongoing construction of the bus rapid transit network one needs to look more closely.

Across the previous landmark, where previously a rotating motorcycle was placed, the residents of Block I of North Nazimabad had gathered to protest against the “illegal” possession of the Madni Ground, which used to be a spot for playing outdoor sports and other recreational activities.

The men, women and children were backed by the North Nazimabad Welfare Society and the youth wing of the Jamaat-e-Islami, as they blocked the road for traffic. According to the protesters, the ground had been locked due to which children would often dangerously climb the huge walls to get to the park.

While the children took turns on their pogo sticks in the middle of the road – something they wouldn’t have done otherwise – young men had set up tables nearby to play table tennis, which is otherwise an indoor game. One of the demonstrators said the reason for protesting in the busy area was to draw people’s attention towards the variety of sports that can be played in the ground. But now children are forced to play on roads and in lanes, and often have to face the wrath of the people if something goes wrong.

“For the past one and a half years, the government has been handing over parks and grounds to private bodies, taking away the area from residents, especially children, who are unable to play outdoor sports,” said Arif Ahmed, an organiser and resident of Block I, referring to the Young Fighter Cricket Ground, which met a similar fate.

He stressed that the ground belonged to the mohalla, and unlike previous incidences, the people would not let it go only to pay exorbitant amounts to arrange a match on the premises.

“We have submitted our requests via applications to the respective authorities only to receive no response from their end. The Madni Ground is not a small one, rather the area has now been fortified thanks to the increment in the height of the walls surrounding it, and we demand to lower them as well as to open the gate to everyone.”

Marium, who played half an over of cricket to be followed by an aged man, who took a swing, said: “I am here because I think it’s our right to play in the parks, because if there is no place for us we would be confined to our houses, and our generation shouldn’t be blamed if we remain glued to tablets or other devices.”

The park, which is in a dire need of attention due to dry patches and dug up ground, had a small group of young men playing football while a group of women sat on the grass.

Concluding the protest, another organiser, Haris A Khan, told the residents that the park which was locked for a while had been reopened for the people, showing that their efforts were not in vain.

“However, we must stand by our stance because this move might be to please us temporarily,” he cautioned. “We shall reclaim the ground and make sure that the walls and gates are taken down so it’s accessible for people, and if the district commissioner and the Karachi commissioner fail to comply, then we shall take our plea to court.”

As the crowd headed back home, a perplexed child asked his father if the walls would actually be taken down, to which the equally puzzled father replied in the affirmative.

0



0







North Nazimabad mohalla strikes back with novel protest was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 09, 2017 and was last updated on January 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177702-North-Nazimabad-mohalla-strikes-back-with-novel-protest/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "North Nazimabad mohalla strikes back with novel protest" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177702-North-Nazimabad-mohalla-strikes-back-with-novel-protest.