ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a person for allegedly impersonating as a federal minister and looting people. Salamat Ali Chohan had obtained a special number for himself from the PTCL and other departments issued several orders at his behest. He deprived the people of millions of rupees on false promises for helping them in obtaining loans. Sources said the accused had written letters to the DCO to provide him security and also demanded for allotment of office at the Chamba House. The FIA shifted him to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would inaugurate the Koral Chowk Interchange in last week of this month that would be completed in line with the timeframe set.

0



0







Fake federal minister arrested was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 08, 2017 and was last updated on January 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177664-Fake-federal-minister-arrested/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Fake federal minister arrested" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177664-Fake-federal-minister-arrested.