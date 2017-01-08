‘Successful campaign against corruption to continue’

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, on Saturday said according to a Pildat report, 42 percent people trust NAB against other related government departments.

He said NAB’s campaign “Say No To Corruption” proved very successful in 2016 and it will continue during 2017. He said as per the positive feedback from various segments of the society, NAB’s campaign has been effectively highlighted in print and electronic media.

He said that NAB, during 2016, took some positive steps to sensitise people about the ill effects of corruption.

The NAB chief said all ATM machines carry the Bureau’s message “Say No to Corruption” across the country. He said a seminar was arranged on the World Anti-Corruption Day 2016 at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad, which was presided over by President Mamnoon Hussain and participated by diplomats, civil society representatives, senior government officers and the media. A walk in this connection was also arranged, which was led by the president.

Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said NAB and Higher Education Commission (HEC) signed a memorandum of understanding to create an awareness among students against corruption. He said over 42,000 character building societies have been established in various universities and colleges across the country.

He said NAB, SNGPL, Iesco, Lesco, Gepco, Fesco and K-Electric have joined hands to print NAB message on electricity and gas bills. Similarly, he said the Islamabad Traffic Police has started printing NAB messages on all driving licences. He said the PTA too has started sending the message to all mobile phone subscribers across the country through different mobile phone companies and the Pakistan Film Censor Board also airs the message in all cinema houses.

He said the Ministry of Health also prints the message on all cigarette packs across the country. The message is also being printed on all government tenders issued for publication in newspapers in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan.

Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said that NAB’s top priority is to eradicate corruption from the country by using all its resources.

He said that NAB’s proactive awareness and prevention campaign in print and electronic media is continuing and is proving very effective. He said the latest report of Transparency International rated Pakistan in Corruption Perception Index (CPI) from 126 to 117, which is a great achievement for the country. He said the World Economic Forum rated Pakistan from 126 to 122.

