PESHAWAR: A group of tribal elders on Saturday asked the government to hold a referendum to decide the future of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).Speaking at a press conference here, Aitbar Afridi, Malik Muhammad Hussain, Sahib Shah, Fazlur Rehman and others said that they were not in favour of merging Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They demanded the government to declare the tribal areas as a separate province. They said the tribal people would not accept any decision made without their consent.

