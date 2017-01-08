RAWALPINDI: In 1969, an exhibition of Pakistan Army’s Nishan jeep was held at Chaklala in Rawalpindi. The then president Gen Yahya Khan was the chief guest at the event.

Incumbent Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was also among the participants because important parts of the jeep, including the engine were made by the Ittefaq Foundries founded by his late father Mian Muhammad Sharif.

Gen Yahya, along with Nawaz Sharif, visited the exhibition and showed keen interest while seeing engine and other parts of the Nishan jeep made by the Ittefaq Foundries. Nawaz Sharif was 20-year old at that time.

