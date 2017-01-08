Says NAB protects bigwigs; 12 cases pending against Nawaz

LODHRAN: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan has asked Railways Minister Kh Saad Rafiq to resign over the Lodhran train accident.

Imran said this while talking to media persons after meeting with the parents of children killed in the Lodhran train accident on Friday. PTI Secretary General Jehangir Tareen was also present on the occasion.

Imran said the incident occurred due to the negligence of someone, adding someone was responsible for the incident. He said the railway minister should resign over the incident. He said railways minister was defending corruption of the prime minister’s family, instead of performing his duties.

He said this was not the first accident in Pakistan, adding transparent investigation could not be held in the presence of the federal minister. He said if some money was spent, the communication system of railways could be improved.

Imran said 12 cases were pending against Nawaz Sharif in NAB adding that if action was not taken against the prime minister, then no action could be taken against other corrupt people.

He said cases were also pending against Shahbaz Sharif in NAB. He said NAB was promoting corruption in the country. He said the PTI had started the campaign for the next elections. The PTI will start awarding tickets for the next elections after the conclusion of the Panama Leaks issue, Imran said, adding it was expected that the next elections will be held during the ensuing year.

He asked why the NAB chairman did not file an appeal over the verdict on Ishaq Dar’s affidavit. He said Maryam Nawaz is the owner of the Mayfair flats, adding that Maryam is a dependent of Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif is the owner of these flats. He said Indian railway minister Nitish Kumar and ministers in Britain have also resigned over train accidents.

