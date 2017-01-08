Lodhran incident

Saad gives 48-hour deadline to complete inquiry; visits injured children

BAHAWALPUR: Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday gave 48-hour deadline to complete the inquiry into the train accident and announced Rs1.5 million as compensation for the heirs of each victim.

Saad was talking to reporters after inquiring after the wounded children at the Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Bahawalpur.

The minister said the preliminary probe report into the incident would be published for the public and the accused would not be spared.

He said rail traffic had increased manifold, adding that standard operating procedures (SOPs) were being changed to avert accidents and medical blood and psychology tests have become mandatory for the operational staff.

To a question, he said under a comprehensive plan, the railways was upgrading major railway stations as model.

Earlier, the minister visited the Department of Neurosurgery, Bahawal Victoria Hospital, and inquired after Arslan Suleman, Saqlain, Muhammad Yusuf and Zahid.

Doctors briefed him on the health of the admitted children. The minister assured parents of providing the best medical treatment to the children till their complete recovery.

He said the government had quickened modernization of the railway infrastructure. He said Rs280 million construction work on the new building of the Bahawalpur Railway Station was underway and it would be completed in December 2017.

The minister also visited the office of newly-elected mayor of Bahawalpur Aqeel Najam Hashmi and felicitated him and Deputy Mayor Malik Munir Iqbal Channar for assuming their duties.

Later, the minister visited Basti Pathani Wala (Lodhran) and expressed his condolences to the families of the train victims. He also visited the spot where the accident had occurred.

0



0







Rs1.5m compensation for heirs of each victim was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 08, 2017 and was last updated on January 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177649-Rs15m-compensation-for-heirs-of-each-victim/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Rs1.5m compensation for heirs of each victim" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177649-Rs15m-compensation-for-heirs-of-each-victim.