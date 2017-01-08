Two senior police officers transferred prematurely in Sindh

Violation of Anita Turab case becomes a norm

ISLAMABAD: The politicization of police in Sindh province has attained such heights that violation of even Supreme Court’s order to check premature transfers of government servants has become a norm.

Although the Inspector General Police of the province AD Khowaja has come back from “forced leave” to rejoin his post following extraordinary support from the media and judiciary, two senior police officers have been pre-maturely removed during the last two days.

These transfers have not only been made in violation of the principles set by the Supreme Court in Anita Turab case but have also been made against the desire of the provincial police chief.

On Friday a directive was issued by the Sindh government for the appointment of Rao Anwar as SSP Malir after the Inspector General Police AD Khowaja’s reluctance to prematurely replace reputed Javed Akhtar.

Akhtar has been removed from the post of SSP Malir just after three months of his appointment, which is a glaring violation of the Supreme Court’s ruling in Anita Turab case.

Sources said that AD Khowaja was initially verbally asked to get the post of SSP Malir vacated for Rao Anwar. However, when the IGP resisted and insisted that the officer already serving as SSP Malir is doing well and enjoys good reputation, the Sindh government issued a directive for the premature removal of Javed Akhtar.

On Thursday, the IG Sindh was compelled by the provincial government to prematurely remove yet another reputed police officer Samiullah Soomro from the post of SSP Sanghar.

Soomro’s appointment is also violation of the Supreme Court’s ruling in Anita Turab case as he too was appointed as Saghar police chief only three-four months back.

The IGP in Soomro’s case too tried his level best to protect his officer from pre-mature removal. AD Khowaja had also some objections to the appointment of the police officer replacing Soomro but the IGP was pressed to do what the Sindh rulers want from him.

Spokesman of Sindh chief minister told The News senior correspondent Imdad Soomro on Thursday that it is the discretion of the government to transfer any government servant.

In his statement on the social media, senior PPP leader and Senator Saeed Ghani has also defended the provincial government intervention in Rao Anwar’s appointment.

In Anita Turab case decision, the Supreme Court had ruled, “When the ordinary tenure for a posting has been specified in the law or rules made thereunder, such tenure must be respected and cannot be varied, except for compelling reasons, which should be recorded in writing and are judicially reviewable.”

In the same case, the apex court also referred to Hajj Corruption Case where it was also held, “the normal period of posting of a Government servant at a station, according to Rule 21 of the Rules of Business is three years, which has to be followed in the ordinary circumstances, unless for reasons or exigencies of service a transfer before expiry of the said period becomes necessary in the opinion of the competent authority”.

With regard to transfers of civil servants, the court clearly stated that transfers by political figures which are capricious and are based on considerations not in the public interest are not legally sustainable.

While reputed senior police officers are presently being targeted by the provincial political elite, the SC had reminded all and sundry that civil servants are public servants and are, therefore, meant to take decisions only in accordance with law in the public interest.

“In their capacity as advisors in decision making or as administrators and enforcers of law, they are not subservient to the political executive,” the SC said in Anita Turab case, adding that it is government servants’ obligation to remain compliant with the Constitution and law.

In the Anita Turab case, the SC laid down the following principles to save the government servants from politicization:

i) Appointments, Removals and Promotions: Appointments, removals and promotions must be made in accordance with the law and the rules made thereunder; where no such law or rule exists and the matter has been left to discretion, such discretion must be exercised in a structured, transparent and reasonable manner and in the public interest.

ii) Tenure, posting and transfer: When the ordinary tenure for a posting has been specified in the law or rules made thereunder, such tenure must be respected and cannot be varied, except for compelling reasons, which should be recorded in writing and are judicially reviewable.

iii) Illegal orders: Civil servants owe their first and foremost allegiance to the law and the Constitution. They are not bound to obey orders from superiors which are illegal or are not in accordance with accepted practices and norms; instead, in such situations, they must record their opinion and, if necessary, dissent.

iv) OSD: Officers should not be posted as OSD except for compelling reasons, which must be recorded in writing and are judicially reviewable. If at all an officer is to be posted as OSD, such posting should be for the minimum period possible and if there is a disciplinary inquiry going on against him, such inquiry must be completed at the earliest.

The SC said that although it is conscious that the aforesaid matters relate to decision making and administration of the machinery of the State, we have recognized the need for ensuring that decision making in relation to tenure, appointments, promotions and transfers remains rule based and is not susceptible to arbitrariness or absolute and unfettered discretion.

As per the same judgment, the copies of the judgment were sent to the Federal Secretary Establishment, the Chief Secretaries of the Provinces, the Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory and to the Secretaries of all Federal and Provincial government departments. However, generally this landmark judgment has been overlooked by the concerned authorities.

