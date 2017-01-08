Print Story
Islamabad: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while rain thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir in next 24 hours.
Foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab and Sindh during night and morning hours.
A westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Saturday an official of Met office told APP. In the last 24 hours, rain thunderstorm with snow over the hills occurred at scattered places in upper Punjab, Islamabad, KP, Fata, AJK and while at isolated places in D.I Khan D.G Khan divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.