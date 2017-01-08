ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s leader Andleeb Abbas on Saturday sought details of fees being paid to the lawyers, defending the Sharif family in PanamaLeaks case.

She has written to the Principal Secretary of Prime Minister in this connection. 'The illegal use of state resources by the ministers and assembly members' has been questioned in the letter. Ms. Andleeb alleged that hefty amounts were being paid to the lawyers defending the prime minister and his children.

She has sought details of legal fees being paid to lawyers defending Sharif family in Panama case under Right to Information Act and article A-19 of the Constitution,.

She said that Supreme Court must take notice of the misuse of state resources by the prime minister and his family for their personal interests. “Why are the ministers, who receive salaries from public taxes, obligated to defend Sharif family exploiting national resources,” she asked.

She said that under the guise of prime minister’s address to the nation, Nawaz Sharif was given opportunity for ‘personal clarifications’ via PTV, thus wasting valuable air time.

Meanwhile, PTI’s Central Information Secretary Naeemul Haq has said in a statement that the Panama case had entered a very interesting stage and added that the prime minister, who has been misleading the nation for the last eight months, was now desperate to provide evidence in support of his contention.

He alleged that the prime minister, who kept talking about production of evidence of his or his family, was now trying to come out of the Supreme Court pressure, as it wanted evidence from him. About the end to constitutional cover for military courts, PTI info secretary said they awaited the government’s future line of action in this context, as his party had a very clear stance on this matter.

He alleged the incumbent government’s performance on sensitive and national issues was not very impressive.

0



0







PTI asks who pays what for PM’s lawyers was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 08, 2017 and was last updated on January 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177642-PTI-asks-who-pays-what-for-PMs-lawyers/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PTI asks who pays what for PM’s lawyers" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177642-PTI-asks-who-pays-what-for-PMs-lawyers.