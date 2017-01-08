MANSEHRA: The provincial assembly’s standing committee on rehabilitation and settlement has taken notice of delay in completion of New Balakot City housing project and asked divisional administration in Hazara to vacate the land occupied by landowners.

"The chairman of standing committee has ordered commissioner and deputy inspector general of police Hazara to retrieve the land meant for this project but occupied by landowners despite receiving money. We are hopeful of early completion of the New Balakot City housing project," tehsil nazim Balakot Rustam Khan told reporters on Saturday.

Rustam, who also attended a meeting of the standing committee held in Peshawar, said that it happened for the first time that the provincial government took an appropriate step in right direction since work on the project was stopped in 2010.

The speaker had referred the motion moved by MPA from Balakot Ziaur Rehman in the provincial assembly session held in October last year, seeking early completion of the NBH project.

MPA Mian Ziaur Rehman told reporters in Balakot that the government should ensure allotment of plots to survivors of the red zone Balakot and Garlat as early as possible to end their ordeal. Mian Ashraf, who represented the point of view of survivors in the standing committee meeting, said that now it seems the government would remove hurdles in smooth execution of the housing project.

"We are in the streets and protesting for our rights for the last almost 11 years but to no avail.”

