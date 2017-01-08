Asks officials to acquire land for Peshawar Rapid Bus project

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has directed the quarters concerned to complete work on the Swat Motorway project by December 2017."It is an important project in the backdrop of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)," he said while presiding over a meeting at the Chief Minister's Secretariat here. The meeting was informed about the progress of work on the project, said a handout. Stressing the need for expediting work on the project, the chief minister asked the authorities to maintain high standard of work to cope with future needs. Meanwhile, the chief minister directed the relevant officials to acquire land for the Peshawar Rapid Bus project and make arrangements for initiating work on the scheme. The meeting was told about different packages of the Rapid Bus Project.

The first package of the project will start from Chamkani and end near the Bala Hissar Fort while second package of the scheme will stretch from Bala Hissar Fort to Amn Chowk. The third package of the project starting from Amn Chowk will culminate in Hayatabad.

The CM directed for early initiation of work on the project to solve traffic problems of the city. Meanwhile, presiding over another meeting to discuss matters related to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development and Management Company, he asked for giving more autonomy to its Board of Directors. He said the provincial government was promoting industrial sector to create job opportunities. The CM stressed the need for coordinated efforts for exploitation of the available resources of the province in an efficient manner. Pervez Khattak directed the local government authorities to allocate funds for projects in different sectors in line with the laid down formula.

He also called for outsourcing the cleanliness to ensure 100 percent cleanliness with minimum expenditures.

