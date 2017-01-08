ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Finance Senator Saleem Mandviwalla lambasted the audit policy of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), terming it a disaster for the tax system of the country.

Pakistan People’s Party Senator Saleem Mandviwalla in a statement issued here on Saturday from his office, showed his reservations on the Audit Policy, by which more than 93,000 taxpayers will be audited.

He said the so-called audit policy will prove a tool to harass the honest taxpayers of the country; due to this audit policy more people will go out from the tax net.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla said that it is unfortunate that out of 0.9 million taxpayers 0.1 million would be audited. The FBR is busy in threatening and harassing the taxpayers by different ways and means. It is making raid on the offices of taxpayers and issuing notices on every day.

It is totally non understandable for what purpose it is doing such action against the taxpayers.

He said that FBR has completely failed to increase the tax net of the country. The FBR wants that people should not made a part of the tax net and its actions are proving all this.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla said the FBR has done nothing on the data of high net wealth individuals -- rather it has put this in the dustbin.

The PPP has given that data of more than 0.7 m high net wealth individuals by the record of Nadra.

These people are enjoying every facility in the country, they are living in luxury villas, travelling abroad every month, their children are studying abroad and they have a bank balance of billions but they are out of the tax net. The FBR never questioned them why they are not paying taxes. The FBR is only milking the honest taxpayers of the country through such audit policies.

Senator Mandviwalla said that FBR should revisit its audit policy to provide relief to the taxpayers who are already in the tax net.

