PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has provided 12 armoured personnel carriers (APC) to the Elite Force. A press release said that the APC were bombproof and equipped with modern wireless system. Inspector General of Police Nasir Khan Durrani handed over the vehicles to the Elite Force to improve security. An armoured personnel carrier can accommodate 10 to 12 personnel.

