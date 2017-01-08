Print Story
Fake currency seized, one held in Peshawar
PESHAWAR: The police on Saturday recovered fake currency notes and arrested an Afghan national. Officials said that cops of the Paharipura Police Station arrested an Afghan national named Saifur Rahman, who was allegedly circulating fake currency notes at the behest of foreign intelligence agencies. The officials said the fake currency notes worth Rs200,000 have been seized from the accused, who was allegedly in contact with his group operating from Afghanistan.