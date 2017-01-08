PESHAWAR: The police on Saturday recovered fake currency notes and arrested an Afghan national. Officials said that cops of the Paharipura Police Station arrested an Afghan national named Saifur Rahman, who was allegedly circulating fake currency notes at the behest of foreign intelligence agencies. The officials said the fake currency notes worth Rs200,000 have been seized from the accused, who was allegedly in contact with his group operating from Afghanistan.

0



0







Fake currency seized, one held in Peshawar was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 08, 2017 and was last updated on January 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177630-Fake-currency-seized-one-held-in-Peshawar/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Fake currency seized, one held in Peshawar" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177630-Fake-currency-seized-one-held-in-Peshawar.